Police search for suspect who knocked on door, shot 61-year-old woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the 61-year-old woman fatally shot on May 5 by a person dressed in black.

Geraldine R. Tillery, 61, of the 2300 block of Concord Avenue, was shot around 11 p.m. on May 5.

Police found Tillery inside a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police were told when Tillery answered her door earlier that night, an unknown individual dressed in black shot her. The suspect fled the scene driving westbound on Concord Avenue toward Jefferson Davis Highway.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She succumbed to her injuries 16 days later, on May 21.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.