Girlfriend calls disappearance of Chesterfield man ‘uncharacteristic’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The girlfriend of a missing Chesterfield County man calls his disappearance uncharacteristic.

The woman, who talked to CBS 6 off-camera, said Doug Burwell Jr.’s disappearance followed some bizarre behavior.

Burwell was last seen at his Gatesgreen Drive home in Chesterfield around midnight Sunday, May 20. Police say the 42-year-old asked his girlfriend to go on a walk but when she followed him out, he told her to return to the house.

She called police when he had not returned by 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Crime Insider sources say Burwell's clothes and cell phone were located, a few doors down in a driveway. Those same sources say as far as they can tell, Burwell didn't have an ATM card or money with him.

Off-camera his girlfriend told Jon Burkett that she is distraught over his disappearance. Burwell is a man she has known since middle school and that this kind of behavior is totally out of character.

She said Burwell is a kind and caring man who would never do anything to harm himself or others.

Burwell is a father who was between jobs.

Police described Burwell as a black male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 245 pounds.

"He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red-and-black hat, a red, short-sleeved shirt with a Polo logo, blue shorts with red-and-white stripes on the side and red-and-black Adidas sneakers," a police spokesperson said. "He has a tattoo of the phrase 'Live By Faith' on his right arm and a tattoo of a name on his left arm."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.