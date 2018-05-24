× Chesterfield man asks girlfriend to go for a walk – then disappears

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help finding a missing Chesterfield man.

Douglas E. Burwell Jr., 42, of Gatesgreen Drive, was last seen around midnight May 20.

“[His girlfriend] reported that Burwell had asked her to go on a walk, but he left the residence first; when she attempted to follow him, he told her to return to the house. She then returned to the residence,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “When Burwell had not returned home by about 6 p.m. on May 20, she called police.”

Police described Burwell as a a black male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 245 pounds.

“He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red-and-black hat, a red, short-sleeved shirt with a Polo logo, blue shorts with red-and-white stripes on the side and red-and-black Adidas sneakers,” a police spokesperson said. “He has a tattoo of the phrase ‘Live By Faith’ on his right arm and a tattoo of a name on his left arm.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Witnesses can send news tips or photos here.