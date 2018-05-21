Police looking to ID person of interest in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person of interest in a shooting which occurred last week in Richmond’s Blackwell neighborhood.

On Thursday, May 17, at 4:59 p.m., the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications received a call for random gunfire near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Jefferson Davis Highway.

Shortly afterward at 5:13 p.m., a black male with multiple gunshot wounds showed up to the VCU Medical Center Gateway Building entrance in a bullet-riddled car. The car had at least two bullet holes in the front windshield.

The man was rushed into the emergency room with gunshot wounds to the arm, shoulder and back, according to police. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The person of interest is described as a black male in his mid-30s with a light complexion and a stocky build. He has short dark hair, a dark mustache, and a dark beard. Photos of the person of interest are attached.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the person of interest to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.