Shooting victim arrives at VCU Medical Center in bullet-riddled car

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at VCU Medical Center in a bullet-riddled car Thursday.

Police said a black male with a gunshot wound showed up to the VCU Medical Center Gateway Building entrance in a personal car at 5:13 p.m.

The man was rushed into the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The car had at least two bullet holes in the front windshield.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation and are working to determined where the shooting occurred and a possible suspect.

