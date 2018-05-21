Cheryl Miller surprises couple celebrating 73rd wedding anniversary

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — James and Philys Doswell were married on May 14, 1945, in Hanover County. Jim, 92, grew up on a farm in Hanover county, while Philys, 91, grew up in Oregon Hill. The couple have known each other since junior high school.

The Doswells recently invited CBS 6 to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary at Sunrise Senior Living in Henrico County. Little did they know, CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller, had a special surprise in store for them.

“We’re here at a very special anniversary party where the Doswell’s are celebrating 73 years together in marriage,” said Miller. “That’s three years before channel 6 went on the air 70 years ago.”

The couple celebrated their anniversary with cake, champagne, a lunch at Red Lobster and entertainment.

“We just wanted to add a little gift. From CBS 6 Gives, please enjoy another night out together for the two of you,” said Miller.

Miller gave the couple a gift card to Shoney’s, one of their favorite restaurants, for a dinner date.

“Thank you so much,” said Philys.

Philys was a homemaker and Jim worked his entire career with RF & P Railroad, retiring in 1985 as General Superintendent of Transportation. Jim was also a Yoeman Second Class in the Navy from 1943 to 1946.

James and Philys have one daughter, Janice, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

