Woman killed blocks from her Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — The woman shot and killed on a Richmond sidewalk Thursday afternoon was identified by Richmond Police as 34-year-old Elizabeth M. Zeigler.

Zeigler was walking with a man when another man walked up to the pair and shot her, witnesses told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

“I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ hear one, a consecutive three, then another consecutive three,” the witness – who asked not to be identified – said.

Zeigler, who lived along the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard, was shot less than a mile away, along the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Another neighbor — who witnessed the 1:23 p.m. shooting — said he saw the shooter lower the gun and simply walk away.

“People don’t give a hoot anymore,” the neighbor said.

Police have not released a description of the shooting at this time.

“Detectives are asking anyone with information about persons in the area at that time, or information about this homicide, to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.