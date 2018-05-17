Neighbors shocked after woman shot on Richmond sidewalk in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – While walking alongside a man in broad daylight Thursday, witnesses say a man walked up on a woman and opened fire, shooting her at close range

Crime Insider sources say a lone gunman walked up on a man and woman who were walking on a sidewalk in the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard and opened fire.

One neighbor said he heard multiple gunshots.

"I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ hear one, a consecutive three, then another consecutive three, said a witness who didn’t want to be identified.

Another man living nearby said he saw the shooter lower the gun and simply walked away.

"People don't give a hoot anymore,” the man said. “In broad daylight?"

Police and major crimes went door-to-door asking people what they heard and saw. Forensic officers also looked for clues in the tall grass near a sidewalk, most likely for shell casings from a gun.

"Officers arrived and found a female. She was down on the sidewalk area apparently with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening,” said James Mercante, a Richmond Police spokesperson.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

At last check the woman was undergoing surgery.

This shooting victim would be the first of three that would show up at VCU Medical Center from various spots in the city on Thursday.

It was a busy day and night for police and detectives trying to piece together what triggered the violence. They’re hoping the community will come forward and help them out.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.