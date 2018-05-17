× Woman shot in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman shot in a Richmond neighborhood suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Richmond Police.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard at about 1:23 p.m. Thursday.

“When police arrived, they located an adult female suffering from life-threatening injuries,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “She was transported to a local hospital.”

Police said the woman was found on the sidewalk.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story.