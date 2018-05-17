× Street closures for this weekend’s Dominion Energy Riverrock

RICHMOND, Va. – As Dominion Energy Riverrock celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend, multiple streets around Browns Island will be closed beginning Friday, May 18.

The outdoor annual sports and music festival is expected to bring 3,500 participants to Browns Island and Historic Tredegar during the weekend.

The following streets will be CLOSED for the event

Brown’s Island Way and 2nd Street Connector between Tredegar and South 2nd Streets

South 5th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Streets

Tredegar Street between the Dominion Resource Entrance and South 7th Street

These street closures will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 18.

On Saturday and Sunday, street closures will go into effect at 10 a.m. Streets will re-open each day once the festival is over.

The three-event, headlined by the Wood Brothers and the Marcus King Band, is free to the public.

For more on the street closures, click here

For more information about Dominion Energy Riverrock 2018, click here.