Wood Brothers and Marcus King Band headline Dominion Energy Riverrock 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy Riverrock has announced their full music lineup for the 2018 festival, headlined by the Wood Brothers and the Marcus King Band.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Dominion Energy Riverrock will be held on Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar in Richmond from May 18-20.

The three-day outdoor sports and music festival is free to the public.

On Friday, May 18, The Marcus King Band will take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, May 19, The Wood Brothers will take the stage at 8:00 p.m.

Dominion Energy Riverrock Music Lineup

Friday, May 18

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cris Jacobs Band

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. The Marcus King Band

Saturday, May 19

12:00 – 12:40 p.m. Chris Leggett

1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Big Baby

2:15 – 3:00 p.m. McKinley Dixon

3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Minor Poet

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. DJ Williams’ Shots Fired

6:15 – 7:30 p.m. Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. The Wood Brothers

Sunday, May 20

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Black Janis

2:20 – 3:20 p.m. Sid Kingsley

3:40 – 5:00 p.m. Agents of Good Roots

The festival, organized by Sports Backers and Venture Richmond Events LLC, brings athletes, spectators, musicians, and even dogs to Richmond.

Dominion Energy Riverrock features a variety of outdoor sports including trail running, kayaking, biking, bouldering, slacklining, stand up paddleboarding, and dog jumping.

For more information about Dominion Energy Riverrock 2018, click here.