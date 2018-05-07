Make mom happy with these Richmond Mother’s Day happenings

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond food writer Robey Martin is serving up some of Richmond’s can’t miss food, beer, and wine events. To let Robey know about an upcoming event, drop her an email.

Inform

Thursday, May 10

Get down with some new gear. Wear RVA is presenting its first charity fashion show supporting The Network of Enterprising Women’s (N.E.W.) high school scholarship fund. In 2017, N.E.W. gave ten $1,000 college scholarships to Richmond area high school girls. Tickets include a donation, a hip swag bag, food from Vagabond, Sweets and Soirees and Sugar Shack, and of course, FASHION. Hit the runway. More information here.

Engage

Thursday, May 10

Get down on a farm with the whole fam. Tricycle Gardens is throwing a shindig that celebrates all things garden and spring. There will be plants, snacks, tours, music, and beverages along with knowledge! Learn about pollinators and how they help your own garden and grab some seeds to try out your own green thumb. The event is free to attend and comes with a bonfire! More information here.

Entertain

Wednesday, May 9

Get down in a garden. Music at Maymont begins with Brandi Carlisle. The tunes take place on the carriage house lawn, gorgeously grassy so bring a blanket or chair. Food and beverages are available for purchase from local food trucks include Goatacado and Opa. Upcoming shows include Shovels and Rope and Carbon Leaf. Dance the night away here.

Connect

Several dates

Get together with MOM. Don’t know what to do with the most important lady in your life? Here are a few ideas:

Sunday, May 13

Belles at Brunch at The Berkeley

Breakfast buffet, live music and a professional photo session

Dinner at Shagbark

A special supper Menu with Mom in mind.

A Peony Picnic

Tuckahoe Garden picnic complete with pick your own Peonies.

MOMosas at Dover Hall

Live music, family photos and a special brunch menu

Beery Bloody Marys and Biscuits at Center of the Universe Brewing

Biscuits, live music and craft brews.

Robey Martin is a food, spirits and culture writer. Currently, she has articles about food and beer (The Beer Sherpa) in Richmond Magazine. Other places you can find her work: Style Weekly, Richmond Times Dispatch, Beer Advocate, Richmond Grid, Tilt.com Chesterfield Observer, Marcostyle.com and Virginia Craft Beer Magazine. She’s never met a potato she didn’t like. Read more articles by Robey, here.