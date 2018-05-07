Lane Casadonte surprises the Flying Squirrels club house manager

RICHMOND, Va. – In the latest edition of “CBS 6 Gives” Sports Director Lane Casadonte surprised Richmond Flying Squirrels club house manager Joe Tarnowski for his integral contribution to the team.

“Chances are you’ve been here to the Diamond to see the Flying Squirrels, you may have even met a player or two. Chances are also pretty good that you have never heard of the guy who does more work behind the scene than anybody,” said Casadonte.

Tarnowski, Joe T as he is universally called, is well into his fourth decade of taking care of players from spring training to the final out of the season. He has been with the Squirrels since they have been in Richmond.

“We just like to surprise people with stuff,” Casadonte told Joe T. “Today you are going to get surprised. It’s a gift card. For everything that you do for the Squirrels and Parney (VP/COO Todd “Parney” Parnell)… We wanted to give you that to say thank you for everything that you do. From not only the players, but all the Squirrels fans out there.”

“I appreciate that,” said Joe T.

