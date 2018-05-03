Lights along Potterfield Bridge will remain out through Friday Cheers

RICHMOND, Va. – The lights along the pedestrian bridge that connects Browns Island to Manchester will remain out through Friday Cheers this Friday.

The light fixtures on the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge were damaged in March when a suspect pried off over 90 light covers and pulled out the LED lighting elements. Detectives previously said the damage to the lights was at least $1,000.

As a result, the lighting on the bridge has had to be turned off, according to the City Planning Department.

The city says they are working on getting the necessary parts and making the repairs, but they won’t be done in time for Friday Cheers on Friday, May 4.

Friday Cheers is the summer concert series along the James River on Richmond’s Brown’s Island.

The Potterfield Bridge is the pedestrian and cycling pathway spans the James River from Brown’s Island to Manchester.

