× Suspect wanted for damaging light fixtures along Potterfield Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are looking for a suspect(s) who damaged more than 90 lighting fixtures along the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge.

Police say the incident happened overnight on Monday, March 5, when the suspect(s) pried off over 90 light covers and pulled out the LED lighting elements.

The Potterfield Bridge is the pedestrian and cycling pathway spans the James River from Brown’s Island to Manchester.

Detectives believe the damage to the lighting fixtures is at least $1,000.

“Detectives take all destruction of property cases seriously, and the damage to the lighting fixtures is reportedly above the threshold for a felony charge, which is $1,000 of damage,” said Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante.

Police say they will increase patrols in the area.

Detectives ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity on the footbridge last night or early this morning to call First Precinct Lieutenant Anthony Papaleo at (804) 646-0572 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com.