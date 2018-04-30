80-year-old man dies after attack in South Richmond backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The 80-year-old man who was brutally attacked while in a wheelchair in his Richmond backyard has died.

Family members confirm that Johnny Battle was taken off life support Monday afternoon.

Police say Battle was attacked by Michael Kevin McReynolds in the 3100 block of Decatur Street Saturday afternoon. Crime Insider sources say the attack appears to be random.

Those sources say Battle was in his backdoor way when he was attacked.

Battle was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries Monday.

Police say Battle and a second man were attacked Saturday afternoon on Richmond’s Southside. Officers were dispatched to Hull Street and East 32nd Street in the Broad Rock Neighborhood just before 3:40 p.m.

Minutes later more callers stated that the same suspect was assaulting an elderly man in the 3100 block of Decatur Street.

When officers arrived, they found two victims and the suspect. The other victim was not taken to the hospital.

McReynolds, of the 9800 block of Coalboro Road in Chesterfield, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

If you have information that could help police, call Major Crimes Detectives J. Bridges at 804-646-4494 or P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

