Chesterfield man arrested for brutal beating on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 43-year-old Chesterfield man is behind bars accused of attacking an 80-year-old man and a 62-year-old man on Richmond's Southside Saturday afternoon.

Koury Wilson with Richmond Police said officers were dispatched to Hull Street and East 32nd Street in the Broad Rock Neighborhood just before 3:40 p.m.

"Several calls were received regarding a male who was assaulting multiple people," Wilson said.

Minutes later more callers stated that the same suspect was assaulting an 80-year-old man in the 3100 block of Decatur Street.

When officers arrived, they found two victims and the suspect.

Michael Kevin McReynolds, of the 9800 block of Coalboro Road in Chesterfield, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

The 80-year-old victim had life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The 62-year-old victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening injuries and did not seek medical attention treatment.

No additional details were released about what prompted the alleged attack.

If you have information that could help police, call Major Crimes Detectives J. Bridges at 804-646-4494 or P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.