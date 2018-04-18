Masked robber in bright yellow jacket holds up Three Chopt bank

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robber who held up a bank in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Park Sterling Bank at 7100 Three Chopt Road for the report of a robbery just after 12:35 p.m.

“Officers were told the suspect approached the teller, displayed a firearm, and demanded money,” Chelsea Rarrick with Richmond Police said. “The teller complied and gave the suspect an unknown amount of money.”

Rarrick said the suspect ran from the scene and was last spotted headed east on Patterson Avenue toward the city.

The suspect was described as a black male with an average build, between 20 to 30 years old and between 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black mask, a bright yellow hooded jacket with silver stripes, bright yellow pants and tan boots.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Third Precinct Detective R. Nixon at 804-646-1165 or 804-510-4200. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

SHARE to SPREAD the WORD!

http://wtvr.com/2018/04/18/park-sterling-bank-three-chopt-road-armed-robbery/