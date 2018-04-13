Husband reunited with lost wedding band just before 50th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Larry Eavey and his wife Martha are calling this Friday the thirteenth the best day of the year. They are thrilled about a reunion of sorts with a stranger who has something special for the couple who will soon celebrate 50 years of marriage.

The Henrico couple married in June of 1968 and one month later Larry went off to Vietnam.

He says he wore his wedding band much of the time while in Vietnam and never lost it. Decades later, the golden ring that sealed their love got away from him a week before Easter.

On a Sunday he lost the ring in Pole Green Park while cheering on his three grandchildren who were participating in a running camp.

“I didn’t discover it was missing until Wednesday. I got home and was like, where is my ring?” Eavey said.

The couple thought that it might be lost forever.

This week they got a call from a friend after he watched our CBS 6 Problem Solvers story with Nicole Sparrow. The local woman was trying to locate the owner of the wedding band.

She also happens to be the organizer of that running camp that the Eaveys attended weeks ago when the ring fell off his finger.

Seeing the inscription inside, she knew someone, somewhere was likely desperate to find it. A call to CBS 6 News after speaking to their friend and the Eaveys got connected with Sparrow. When they were able to confirm the inscription, Sparrow knew that she had found the owners.

CBS 6 was there for the emotional reunion. There were lots of hugs, laughs and thank yous when the couple met up with Sparrow and her husband.

Now as the Eaveys breathe a sigh of relief and focus on their upcoming golden anniversary, Larry added another vow. That is, to never let the golden symbol of their love get away from him ever again.

“It’s just a special blessing,” Eavey exclaimed. “I know the Lord is looking out for me by having somebody pick it up that would care enough to turn it in. This will make our 50th perfect.”

“Yep, just in time!” Sparrow said.

The couple wanted to offer a reward, but Sparrow wouldn’t hear of it. They told her they wanted to then pay it forward by making a contribution to an organization of her choice.

She selected the Hanover Parks and Recreation department since officials there have been very supportive of Sparrow’s Health Running Kids series out at Pole Green Park.

CBS 6 asked the couple how they plan to spend their anniversary. They said they will head to Parkland Florida to spend a few weeks with relatives and watch their grandchildren graduate.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.