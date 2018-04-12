Help find owner of wedding band lost at Pole Green Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Try finding a tiny gold wedding band in a huge open field, and it’s like finding a needle in a haystack.

That's what happened to one local woman and now she is on a mission to reunite the ring with its owner.

On weekends, Nicole Sparrow says Pole Green Park is filled with runners and walkers. She knows, because she organizes a five-week healthy kids running series.

This past Sunday something out of the ordinary happened when the 300 plus participants were finishing up their workout.

“One of my parents brought a wedding ring to me and we thought it was a ring that belonged to one of the parents there. I made an announcement, and no one came forward,” Sparrow said.

She felt compelled to try and track down the owner, thinking how devastated the person must be missing the sentimental piece of jewelry.

“Well, I just thought if I lost my wedding ring, how heartbroken I would be. This one has an inscription, so I know it must mean a lot,” Sparrow explained.

The gold ring appears to be a man’s wedding band. Part of the inscription is the date of 06-28-68. June 28, 1968.

“I contacted Hanover Parks and Recreation to see if anyone reached out.

Then I posted on some Facebook pages specifically for Mechanicsville and I didn’t get any response,” Sparrow said.

She contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers asking us to help her share the story and encourage others to do the same.

Her hope is that the power of love will prevail and she can get this ring back on the finger where it belongs.

If you think you know who this ring belongs to, contact the Hanover Parks and Recreation department parks and they will connect you to Sparrow.

