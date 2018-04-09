Nikki-Dee Ray surprises new moms with flowers and baby essentials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Meteorologist and new mom Nikki-Dee Ray just brought home her own bundle of joy in January, so she decided to bring a little sunshine to some other new moms in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“An act of kindness can be something really big, really small or down right practical. And that’s exactly what we are going to do today at the Walmart in Short Pump,” said Nikki-Dee. “We are just going to meet some new friends and especially fins some of those new moms who need some more wipes.”

Nikki-Dee found new moms and blessed them with flowers for them, wipes for their newborn and a gift card to use on whatever they want.

“You just had a baby too,” said one new mom.

“I did, and now I realized how many diapers we go through and how nice it is to kind of prop our feet up,” said Nikki-Dee. “So, we just wanted to bless you guys with some wipes, and for you, some flowers.”

Watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments online here.