Watch acclaimed Richmond chef Brittanny Anderson battle on Iron Chef America

Richmond may soon have our very own Iron Chef! Brittanny Anderson, chef and owner of Metzger, Brenner Pass and Chairlift will battle Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli on May 16, 2018 in this year’s season opener.

Anderson, whose two restaurants were just lauded over at eater.com, says the Food Network has been trying for sometime to add her to the show.

“I’d continuously turned it down until Audie McDougall [married to one of Anderson’s Brenner Pass partners] convinced me to give it a go,” Anderson says. “Me and my sous chefs Mike Ashley and Lilly Clem flew out to LA in January to film. It was super fun and Alex Guarnaschelli is such a badass! I can’t spill any other beans, but we had a blast!”

Be on the lookout for watch parties around Richmond (including at Anderson’s own Chairlift restaurant)—- I already know “whose cuisine reigns supreme” in my heart.

See the season premiere of Iron Chef America, which returns to it classic format, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

Robey Martin is a food, spirits and culture writer. Currently, she has articles about food and beer (The Beer Sherpa) in Richmond Magazine.

Other places you can find her work: Style Weekly, Richmond Times Dispatch, Beer Advocate, Richmond Grid, Tilt.com Chesterfield Observer, Marcostyle.com and Virginia Craft Beer Magazine. She’s never met a potato she didn’t like. Read more articles by Robey, here.