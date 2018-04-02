I-64 shut down near Short Pump; police search for suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico Police are searching for a suspect Monday morning. Due to the search, police shut down all westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Pouncey Tract Road overpass.

Police began the search sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers could be seen with rifles in hand surrounding a vehicle on I-64. Police also called for aerial support in the search.

The incident is right near Bowling America and Short Pump Town Center. A CBS 6 crew on the scene witnessed police searching vehicles in the parking lot of the bowling alley. Customers at Bowling America were let out of the building around 1:00 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.