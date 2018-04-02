Police investigating fatal shooting in Highland Springs
Posted 12:00 am, April 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01AM, April 2, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Highland Springs Sunday night.

Lt. M. E. Stanton with Henrico Police said officers were called to Hanover Road and Nine Mile Road to investigate a report of a shooting.

“This investigation has transitioned into a death investigation and remains ongoing at this time,” Stanton said.

No victim or suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.