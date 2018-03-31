Easter at Maymont lets families ‘travel back in time’

RICHMOND, Va. – Several iconic celebrations are taking place across Central Virginia over the Easter holiday weekend.

Hundreds of families flocked to the 100-acre Maymont estate on Saturday for the Dominion Energy Family Easter event.

There were craft tables where children were able to make their Easter bonnets and baskets as well as a Easter parade.

The Easter Bunny was also on hand taking pictures with the kids and their baskets of goodies.

The Stehle family has been attending Maymont’s Easter celebration for five years.

“We just wanted to find something a little bit different, less traditional to do to celebrate Easter,” one member of the Stehle family said. “We have lots of fun and we bring more food every year.”

The family said the estate provides a beautiful backdrop that is like “traveling back in time” for the holiday and for their picnic lunch.

“The Dooley family left this to the city to have people like us appreciate their grounds,” another relative said.

The family, which included some first-time attendees from North Carolina, plans to return to the park next year for Easter.

“Now we make it a weekend long celebration, instead of just one day,” family members said.

Additionally, the annual Easter on Parade event on Monument Avenue takes places Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

And Peek-a-Bloom with Peter Rabbit at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden continues Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

37.536578 -77.478112