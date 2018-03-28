RVA Easter Events

RICHMOND, Va. –Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont, March 31 & April 1

Springtime and one of Richmond’s family traditions, Saturday 10 am – 3 pm at the Carriage House Lawn, Easter The Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, , carriage rides and more. Activities include four egg hunts for different age groups, with a toy, prize or gift certificate inside the eggs. Egg hunts cost 2 tickets ($2 per ticket). The Easter Bunny will also be there, as well as live entertainment, bonnet making activities, zip lines, face painting, magic and puppet shows, and lots of Easter fun. Click here for details.

Easter on Parade April 1, 1- 5pm

Easter On Parade, Easter Sunday, on Monument Avenue, the Parade is between Allen and Davis Avenues. Bonnets are preferred for the Pet Bonnet and People Bonnet Showcases at 3 pm & 4 pm on the Zayde R. Dotts main Stage at Allen Avenue. Free to all. Davis Stage Schedule Live music Tin Can Fish Band 1pm, Brass In Pocket 2 pm, The NEATles 3 pm, Altered Takes 4 pm. Zayde R. Dotts Main Stage Schedule: Dance Candy 1-3, Pet Bonnet Contest 3, People Bonnet Contest 4.

Peek-a-Bloom with Peter Rabbit, March 31 & April 1, 1 – 4pm

Easter Weekend with Peter Rabbit at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Saturday, & Sunday. Meet and pose with Peter Rabbit, Richmond Concert Band performs on Saturday, make a spring hat in the children’s garden, have lunch in the garden cafe or stop by the garden shop and new this year Story Tree/Book, picnic baskets with a blanket, book and activity to use while at the garden, more details call 804-262-9887 or click here. Also, enjoy A Million Blooms at Lewis Ginter.