× Man arrested after woman fatally shot in Henrico townhouse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — David Wayne Dykes, 22, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the January 2018 shooting death of Jessica Brianne Rogers, according to Henrico Police.

Dykes was booked at Henrico County Jail.

Rogers, 21, was shot January 13, a Saturday night, inside a townhouse along the 4100 block of Townhouse Road, off Staples Mill Road.

“Officers located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said at the time. “She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.”

Neighbors told CBS 6 they heard the shooting.

“I was watching TV and one gunshot went off,” recalled one neighbor. “I paused the television and then a few seconds later a second one went off.”

That witness said she called 911 and heard her neighbor yelling next door.

“He was screaming, ‘That’s my best friend, that’s my best friend. She was shot in the head,'” she remembered.

Police have not released information about a possible motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

