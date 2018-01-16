Woman, 21, killed in Henrico townhome shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the woman killed in a weekend shooting as Jessica Brianne Rogers, of Henrico.

Rogers, 21, was found shot inside a townhome Saturday night, at Staples Mill Townhomes, along the 4100 block of Townhouse Road.

"She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "This incident is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding it."

"I was watching TV and one gunshot went off," recalled one neighbor. "I paused the television and then a few seconds later a second one went off."

The witness said she called 911 and heard her neighbor yelling next door.

"He was screaming, 'That's my best friend, that's my best friend. She was shot in the head,'" she remembered.

Neighbors said they watched paramedics wheel out a motionless woman from the two-level townhouse she shared with a couple.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

