Woman murdered in Henrico townhouse, Crime Insider source says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than a dozen first responders swarmed a busy Henrico townhouse complex after multiple gunshots were heard on Saturday, according to neighbors.

Henrico Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Townhouse Road in the Staples Mill Townhomes just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

"I was watching TV and one gunshot went off," recalled one neighbor. "I paused the television and then a few seconds later a second one went off."

The witness said she called 911 and heard her neighbor yelling next door.

"He was screaming, 'That's my best friend, that's my best friend. She was shot in the head,'" she remembered.

Neighbors said they watched paramedics wheel out a motionless woman from the two-level townhouse she shared with a couple.

Crime Insider sources confirmed the victim was a woman and detectives are treating the shooting as a murder.

However, a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in a press release, “This investigation has transitioned into a death investigation and is still in progress at this time. Next of kin has not been notified.”

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.