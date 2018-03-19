Laura French donates to ‘Cinderella Dreams’ to fulfill prom dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s prom season at high schools across Central Virginia and young women are looking for that perfect dress.

So, in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, reporter Laura French donated dresses to the Cinderella Dreams project which helps deserving young women find the perfect gown for the prom.

“We think that everybody should be a princess on prom, so we at CBS 6 would like to donate these prom dress to Cinderella Dreams,” said French.

The Midlothian Junior Women's Club collects prom dresses, jewelry, shoes, makeup and other prom accessories during the winter.

Then, with the help of community sponsors, like Puritan Cleaners, the group holds a shopping event were girls can get the dress of their dreams for free or for a recommended donation of $5.

French also offered a $100 donation to a group of Amelia County girls toward their dresses. That donation was enough for 20 prom dresses.

“Today, we would like to treat 20 of your girls. We would like to make a donation on top of your donation, so each of your girls are able to go to prom and look beautiful,” said French.

The Cinderella Dreams shop is located in Westchester Commons in Midlothian.

Over the last 14 years of the project, Cinderella Dreams has received more than 3,000 donated dresses.

