55-year-old Henrico man killed crossing Brook Road

HENRICO, Va. — A 55-year-old Henrico resident was struck and killed on March 17 as he attempted to cross Brook Road. Thomas Ross Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by two drivers traveling north on Brook Road, near Ladd Street. Ladd Street leads to the busy Walmart and WaWa stores off Brook Road, which at that area is a four-lane stretch with a turn lane in the middle.

Henrico Police and Fire responded at 11:15 p.m. Saturday for the crash.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in this crash, and no charges are anticipated for the drivers of the vehicles that struck Morgan.

There is no established pedestrian crossway at the section where Morgan was killed. That stretch of Brook Road is in the middle of two intersections with traffic lights, to the south at Dumbarton Road and to the north at Wilmer Avenue.

Just a few months ago, a pedestrian was struck and killed about two miles away, near the intersection of Brook and Parham Roads. Police identified the deceased as 49-year-old Ralph Lee Duvall, Jr.