Pedestrian fatally struck on Parham Road in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking on Parham Road in Henrico County.

Police say around 6:15 p.m., officers and rescue responders were called to Parham Road just east of Brook Road for a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man is unknown at this time, according to police.

Henrico Police CRASH Team officers are investigating the crash.

Officers are currently directing traffic at the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the westbound lanes of Parham Rd between Aberdeen St. and Brook Rd.

Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for the next two hours.