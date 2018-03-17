Southside shooting victim drives self to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside that sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Hull Street around 3 a.m.

Police said the victim was able to drive himself to an area hospital.

He suffered injuries that were not life threatening, according to police.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

Officers said they do not believe the crime is connected to another shooting Saturday on Richmond’s East End.

