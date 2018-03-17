Man wounded in East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded on Richmond’s East End Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of N 22nd Street shortly just before 10 a.m. for a shooting report.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

No suspect description released and no additional details were available at last check.

Officers said they do not believe the crime is connected to an early morning shooting on the Southside.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

