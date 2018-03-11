Prayer service honors injured minister, wife killed in home invasion

BRODNAX, Va. — A prayer service unfolded Sunday morning inside the Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, where members of the congregation prayed for their Pastor John Alford and remembered his wife, Nancy, who was murdered in a home invasion.

The Warren County Sheriff’s County Office says the couple arrived home Friday night and found the robbers inside. Detectives say Nancy was forced to drive to a nearby bank and ordered to withdraw about $1,000.

Then, investigators say, the intruders tied the couple up and set the house on fire. Deputies say John escaped but couldn’t rescue his wife. Authorities say Nancy died inside the home.

As the community comes to grips with the shocking murder, those who knew Nancy say she will always be remembered.

“There’s a lot of grief that we’re not going to have her anymore,” said Deborah Cox, church member. “But of course, knowing that she has a home with Jesus and will finally get her questions answered.”

Nancy was also the Sunday School teacher and church members say she’s leaving behind a huge hole in the community.

“We love her, and we’re going to miss her, we’re going to miss her.” said Pamela Ezell, church member. “She was a very good Sunday school teacher.”

Pastor John Alford is still in the hospital in stable condition, church members say John suffered second-degree burns.

Deputies are still investigating and looking for two suspects and they have not released the description of the suspects. However, authorities are still searching for the Alford’s car — a gray 2010 Mercedes, which they say the suspects may be driving.

Brodnax is located on the Virginia-North Carolina border.