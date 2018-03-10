Wife of Va. minister dead after Lake Gaston home invasion

LITTLETON, N.C. — A Virginia minister’s wife died Friday after she was kidnapped, robbed, and then later tied up with her husband and left in a burning house, reported WRAL.

The deadly crime scene was discovered when firefighters arrived in the Littleton neighborhood, just south of the Virginia border.

The day of terror began, authorities told WRAL, when two masked intruders entered the home where Nancy Alford and her husband John Alford lived, early Friday morning.

One intruder stayed with the husband and one drove Nancy to the bank and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM, Warren County Sheriff Johnnie Williams told WRAL.

Once the suspect returned with Nancy, WRAL reported that intruders beat up her husband and set the house on fire.

John escaped and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

WRAL reports that neighbors found John wounded and bleeding outside and they restrained him from running into the burning house.

Neighbors also told WRAL that the couple were upstanding members of the tight community.

Police said the family’s car, a gray Mercedes, was stolen.

WRAL reported that police have not released suspect descriptions, and that the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation. The sheriff said only that the suspects are believed to be two black males, but they both had their faces covered during the crime.

Neither Sheriff Williams nor NC Highway Patrol responded to requests for information at time of publishing.

John is a minister at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Va. The church posted on social media that they will have a song and prayer service instead of a regular church service, at 11 a.m., March 11.