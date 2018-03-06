Faithful viewer receives big surprise to ease worries over dangling tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- When it came time to surprise someone for the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, one faithful viewer came to mind.

Ruby Fortune contacted CBS 6 because pine needles were falling on her roof. The disabled woman says since she’s on a fixed income, she cannot afford something happening to her home.

In this edition of CBS 6 Gives, Shelby Brown surprised Fortune with some relief to help fix her problem.

“We heard from one of our faithful viewers who was having a little problem with some tree limbs hanging over her home,” said Brown. “We actually partnered with a local tree company to bring Ms. Ruby Fortune a little bit of good fortune today.”

“Thank you so much,” said Fortune.

“All we ask that in the meantime, if you are ever able to pay it forward and do something nice to help someone else, we just ask that you do that,” added Brown.

