Suspected drug dealer arrested, accused of sneaking heroin into hospital room

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The Virginia man accused of sneaking heroin into a hospital room of an overdose patient has been arrested.

Alexandria Police say Michael "Flip" Filipowicz, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday after he turned himself into police.

Investigators say the incident happened back in the summer of 2017. The overdose victim was an Alexandria hospital after first responders used the drug Narcan to revive him.

Filipowicz is accused of signing in as a guest at the hospital and supplying the patient with heroin, causing him to overdose again.

His partner, 20-year-old Dana Gotliffe, was previously arrested for allegedly assisting Filipowicz.

Filipowicz and Gotliffe have been charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

