Police: Drug dealer delivered heroin to hospital room of overdose patient

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A man recovering from a near-fatal heroin overdose in a Virginia hospital, suffered a second overdose in his hospital room after a drug dealer brought him heroin, according to police.

Alexandria Police say the incident happened back in the summer of 2017, but investigators are still looking for that drug dealer, News4 reports.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Michael "Flip" Filipowicz, who is accused of signing in as a guest at the hospital and supplying the patient with heroin.

Police have arrested a woman, 20-year-old Dana Gotliffe, who allegedly assisted Filipowicz.

Filipowicz, also known as Flip, is facing a conspiracy to distribute heroin charge. Gotliffe has been charged with the same crime.