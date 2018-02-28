‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An early morning fire appears to be suspicious in nature, according to investigators looking into the cause of a Wednesday morning Midlothian house fire.

Police received a call before 1:30 a.m. for a person breaking into vehicles along Millcrest Terrace, off Watermill Parkway, in Chesterfield.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a trash can on fire along a walking trails. Shortly thereafter, police discovered a vacant three-story house fully engulfed in flames.

Millcrest Terrace Update: Officers responded to Millcrest Ter. for a Larceny From Auto investigation & first discovered a fire in a trash can on a trail & then came upon the structure fire. Vacant house. No injuries & no arrests. Unknown if incidents are connected at this time. pic.twitter.com/WNsnyJuGFC — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 28, 2018

A neighbor told CBS 6 News he saw a man, about 6', wearing tan pants, and a dark hoodie, leaving the area.

The neighbor who initially called 911 for the suspicious person breaking into cars described the fire.

"It all happened so quickly and within probably 10 or 15 minutes from the time I saw [the man] to the time I saw flames," he described. "I could feel the heat coming off the house just standing on my porch. It was quite an experience."

Officers searched the wood line behind the houses, but could not find the suspect.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters contained the flames in less than 40 minutes. A battalion chief said they attacked the fire from the outside the home because it was too structurally unsound for crews to enter the home.

The home was vacant for only a month and the homeowners recently painted readying it to put it on the market, according to neighbors.

The Wednesday morning fire comes just two days after other suspicious fires were reported at the Wilton Square at Brandermill shopping complex on Genito Road.

Police on scene said it was too early in the investigation to determine whether the fires are all connected.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.