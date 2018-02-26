× ‘Suspicious’ fires spotted at Brandermill shopping center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are working to determine who, or what, started two fires at the Wilton Square at Brandermill shopping complex on Genito Road in Midlothian.

The first call for a fire came around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after someone spotted flames. Fire officials said wooden boards, where renovations were being done, somehow caught fire.

Then around 1:30 a.m. Monday, fire crews were called back out for a second fire.

This time, the fire was reported on a back deck. An unoccupied business broken into, investigators said.

Both fires were quickly extinguished and no one was hurt.

Fire Captain Justin Adams said the fires were being investigated as suspicious.

About four months ago, the same shopping center caught fire and destroyed a large portion of the building.

This is a developing story.