Straight A students surprised with ‘Black Panther’ tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A group of Thomas Jefferson High School students received a big surprise and reward for their dedication and hard work.

The students all received straight A’s on their report cards last semester.

In this edition of CBS 6 Gives, CBS 6 traffic reporter Raymond Hawkes surprised the students with some movie tickets to see Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther.”

“So, I heard all you guys got straight A’s… Y’all are doing a good job. You need a break from school every now and then? You want me to give you all a break?” Hawkes asked.

“Yes!” said the students.

Hawkes presented the students with the “Black Panther” tickets, but that wasn’t all.

“Get a free day out of school and a chance to go the movies,” said Hawkes.

“For real?” asked one student.

“Are you serious,” asked another.

“For real. I’m serious,” Hawkes said. “Keep up the good work.”

“There will always be a reward for hard work and dedication, and you exemplify that,” said Principal Darin Thompson.

Watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments online here.