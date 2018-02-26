Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash after fleeing from officer

RICHMOND, Va. – Investigators have identified the Richmond man killed in a motorcycle crash after fleeing from police Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 27-year-old as Stephen J. Burgholzer.

“At approximately 3:32 p.m., Burgholzer was operating a motorcycle in the 3000 block of Stockton Street when an officer, after observing Burgholzer’s reckless driving, attempted a traffic stop,” said a Richmond police spokesperson. “The motorcycle sped away, and the officer briefly pursued for approximately 30 seconds before ending the pursuit due to the motorcycle’s speed.”

About one minute after the officer terminated the pursuit, officers were called to the 2300 block of Maury Street for the report of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers found Burgholzer down and unresponsive against a fence. He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Investigators with the RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and conducted the investigation,” said the spokesperson. “Witness statements indicated the motorcycle collided with the rear of a vehicle traveling on Maury Street before losing control and colliding with a utility pole and a fence.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Investigator J. Peterson at 804-646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.