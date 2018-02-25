Motorcyclist dies after Southside crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in South Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a wreck in the 2100 block of Maury Street around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries.

Officials are withholding the victim’s name pending next of kin notification.

Officials said that they do not expect charges to be filed, but that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.