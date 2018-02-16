Richmond man charged in double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police and U.S. Marshal’s arrested a Richmond man in connection to a homicide in the Bellemeade neighborhood, back in January.

Jaqwail V. Braxton, 20, of the 2300 block of Oakland Place was arrested early Friday morning by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force. Richmond Police said that several K-9 Officers and 4th Precinct officers assisted in Braxton’s arrest. He lived several blocks away from where the crime was committed.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 7, police received a call for a person shot at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Jefferson Davis Highway.

When officers responded to the area they located a black Nissan sedan in the 2400 block of Warwick Ave with two shooting victims inside.

Garry Harrison Jr., 28, of the 2200 block of Ruffin Road was pronounced at the scene. The second victim, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

This is the second recent arrest for gun violence in the Bellemeade neighborhood.

Last week U.S. Marshals arrested 39-year-old Mya Boyd, of the 1400 block of Minefee Street in Weldon, NC, on attempted murder.

Police found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, just before 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 1, along the 1500 block of Minefee Street in South Richmond.

Officers had been looking for a woman who was seen running from the area. Boyd will be extradited to Richmond where she will face attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

No additional information about the case or a possible motive for the shooting was provided.