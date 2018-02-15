NC woman arrested for South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman has been arrested for a shooting that wounded a man in Richmond’s Bellemeade neighborhood in December of 2017.

Police found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, just before 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 1, along the 1500 block of Minefee Street in South Richmond.

Officers had been looking for a woman who seen running from the area.

Officials announced Thursday that U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 39-year-old Mya Boyd, of the 1400 block of Minefee Street in Weldon, NC, last week.

Boyd is being extradited to Richmond where she will face attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

No additional information about the case or a possible motive for the shooting was provided.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com.

37.499728 -77.436827