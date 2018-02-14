× 17-year-old kayaker pulled from James River has died

RICHMOND, Va. – Christian Wood, a student at Trinity Episcopal School, was taken off life support two days after he was pulled from the James River at Belle Isle, according to school officials.

Captain Earl Dyer with Richmond Fire said they pulled the 17-year-old from the river at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, after his kayak flipped. Authorities said his kayak capsized after he became stuck in a churning section of water near Belle Isle called a hydraulic.

Rescue crews said the teen’s friend pulled him from the water and started CPR. He was in cardiac arrest when he was pulled from the water and was rushed to the hospital.

On Monday the James River crested at 15.4 feet and was at moderate flood stage. When water levels are at 9 feet or above, no one is allowed on the river without a high water permit.

Wood was an avid kayaker, who documented on Vimeo his kayaking runs and travels

Robert Short, Head of Trinity school, was given permission from the family to share news of the student’s death with CBS 6.

Short released a statement that read:

“The hearts of the Trinity community go out to the Wood family during this time of unimaginable difficulty. Our school is in a period of mourning, as we process this loss. We have provided counseling resources to any students seeking emotional support, and have communicated to parents that those resources are available. It is at times of intense emotion that our community is strengthened. I know that we will support our grieving students, parents, teachers, staff and broader community in the days and weeks to come.”