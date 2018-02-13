One stinky reason to stay away from the James River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The James River crested at 15'4" Monday and water levels are beginning to good down. The James dropped below moderate flood stage Tuesday, but will remain at minor flood stage for most of the day.

Emergency officials and river experts advise Richmonders to avoid going into the water -- for now.

"It may seem intuitive to avoid swimming down Hollywood Rapids, but there’s a lesser-known reason to stay clear of the river above flood stage," the James River Association posted."Floods are quite a bit like Mother Nature flushing a toilet – an analogy that’s a lot more literal than many of us would like. Swollen rivers not only transport Virginia’s runoff downstream, but everything that runoff picks up along the way. This includes unsightly but generally harmless items like trash, as well as more subtle threats like fecal bacteria from livestock, pets, and even human waste."

The James is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

A few showers will be possible again Wednesday, with higher chances Thursday and Friday.