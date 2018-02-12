Dedicated Henrico teacher and students surprised with Valentine’s Day treats

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and in celebration, CBS 6 surprised a dedicated Henrico teacher and her entire class of hard working students.

Mrs. Stacey Edmonds has been teaching at Holladay Elementary School in Henrico for 17 years. Her principal raved about how great she is with her kids, and how much she’s done for the school.

In fact, the school recently achieved full accreditation, an accomplishment the school is very proud of.

CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns went to Mrs. Edmonds’ second grade class with some very special Valentine’s Day treats.

“We heard about how hard you guys have been working to do good here in Mrs. Edmonds class and how hard Mrs. Edmonds has been working. So, we wanted to surprise you guys with an early Valentine’s Day treat. Sound good?” asked Burns.

“Yes!” replied the students.

Burns handled out roses and glow sticks to the students.

“We wanted to give this to you. We know you’ve been here 17 years and you’ve been working so hard. So, happy Valentine’s Day to you too,” said Burns.

“Aww, thank you so much,” said Edmond’s as she smelled the roses.

