Virginia mom credits Chris Downing for helping her get back in shape

RICHMOND, Va. — Beachbody super trainer Chris Downing will lead a workout Saturday, February 3, at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo. Downing’s Shift Shop workout has helped inspired many women to get in better shape.

Savannah Butler, of Richmond, is one of those people helped by Downing and Shift Shop. She provided the following testimonial:

Shift Shop has completely changed my life! I have been a coach for almost four years and am an avid user of Beachbody programs and supplements!

I was seemingly in the best shape of my life going into this program, so it wasn’t necessarily weight loss I was going after! I was really wanting to challenge my limits and my mindset!

Shift Shop is more than just a workout, it is a way of life! I knew Chris was going to be an amazing trainer from the moment I met him via social media, but what I didn’t realize is what a good friend and mentor he would become!

I did multiple rounds of Shift Shop from May 2017 – December 2017.

I simply could not get enough of it!

As a trainer and mentor, Chris helped me celebrate challenges in my life through his gifts he shares in these workouts and in his exclusive accountability challenges!

I was honored to be among the 300 who got to test this program out before it launched and really work one-on-one with Chris.

I have suffered many losses in my life, including my father in 2016, and this program has completely changed me for the better in helping me channel and handle those emotions.

I think it is important to show where I have been and where I am now! I started Beachbody in 2012 as a New Year’s Resolution, and I have never turned back!

I gained 70+ pounds with my first pregnancy and 50+ with my second, and had two C-sections.

It is a process and fitness is a journey, not a destination. But if you can draw a line in the sand and just decide+commit, then you will have no other choice but to succeed with this and in LIFE in general!

The Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo is Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Convention Center. This year’s expo will also feature presentations from leading health experts in Richmond. Learn how to prevent heart disease, achieve permanent weight loss and protect yourself against cancer. There will also be free health screenings, fun activities and information on products and services relating to healthy living.